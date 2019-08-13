OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,026,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 479% from the previous session’s volume of 177,457 shares.The stock last traded at $6.26 and had previously closed at $5.61.

The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 983.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 743,369 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $4,746,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 32.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,414,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 349,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,503,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,791,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 12.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 554,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.95.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

