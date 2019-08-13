Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,045 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 209,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 194,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 33,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.41.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.