Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Opiant Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 33,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,134. The company has a market cap of $61.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

In other news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $365,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

