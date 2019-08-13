Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Open Text worth $40,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 141.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 18.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.34. 24,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.53. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.51 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

