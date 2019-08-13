OP Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. OP Coin has a total market capitalization of $48,843.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OP Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, OP Coin has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OP Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002698 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00141467 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004010 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000419 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00029863 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OP Coin Profile

OP Coin (CRYPTO:OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info . OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OP Coin

OP Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OP Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OP Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.