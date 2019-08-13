Ontology Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00007963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC and Bitbns. Ontology has a market capitalization of $451.34 million and $53.09 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001819 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,255,142 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bitbns, Hotbit, OKEx, BCEX, Bibox, BitMart, Binance, Huobi, Koinex, HitBTC, Indodax, Kucoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

