One Tusk Investment Partners LP Has $9.84 Million Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

One Tusk Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JBG SMITH Properties makes up approximately 12.9% of One Tusk Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. One Tusk Investment Partners LP owned about 0.19% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3,276.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 594.6% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,136. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $122.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

