One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Insider Sells $108,383.08 in Stock

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) insider James M. Reardon sold 64,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $108,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. 85,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77. One Stop Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 2.59.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that One Stop Systems Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.20% of One Stop Systems worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price target on One Stop Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

