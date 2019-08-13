ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,350 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $17,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 79.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,467 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $252,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $59,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,680.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,198 shares of company stock worth $1,042,444. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,286. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.16.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

