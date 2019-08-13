Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Up 1.1%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.45, 24,599 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 405,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.
A number of brokerages have commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $906.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Omeros by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Omeros by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 58,731 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)
Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
