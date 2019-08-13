Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Up 1.1%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.45, 24,599 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 405,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $906.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Omeros by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Omeros by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 58,731 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

