Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $6,659,500.00 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $6,659,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,958,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.27, for a total value of $6,713,500.00.

OKTA traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $133.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,694. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.26 and a beta of 1.01. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. BidaskClub raised Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Okta to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Okta from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 76.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 122.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

