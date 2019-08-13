OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) Issues Earnings Results

OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. OHA Investment had a negative net margin of 135.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ OHAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15. OHA Investment has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 million, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded OHA Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OHA Investment stock. Southside Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OHA Investment Corp (NASDAQ:OHAI) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,495 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC owned approximately 2.58% of OHA Investment worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHA Investment Company Profile

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations.

