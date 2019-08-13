Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell Acquires 52,163 Shares

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 52,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,679.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ocwen Financial stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 9.87 and a current ratio of 9.87. Ocwen Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.31). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

