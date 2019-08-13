Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Short Interest Down 19.0% in July

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 18,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,348. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

