Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Update

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

OBSV traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 3.67. Obseva has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts expect that Obseva will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Obseva in the first quarter worth $2,494,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 86.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obseva in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obseva in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OBSV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Obseva from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright set a $44.00 price target on shares of Obseva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Obseva in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Obseva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

