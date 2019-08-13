OAX Trading Down 12.4% This Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC and OKEx. OAX has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $148,195.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00269896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.66 or 0.01301270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00021998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00095868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000436 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

