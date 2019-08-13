Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Acquires 590 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.6% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212,570 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after buying an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,884,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $147,976,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,808,000 after buying an additional 419,034 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.89.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,943. The company has a market capitalization of $231.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

