Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXR)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.
NYSE:NXR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. 1,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,028. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.58.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile
Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.