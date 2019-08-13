Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXR)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSE:NXR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. 1,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,028. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.58.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

