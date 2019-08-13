Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JRI opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

