Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.31

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 1255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

