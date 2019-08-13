Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

NEA opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

