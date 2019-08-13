Nutralife Biosciences (OTCMKTS:NTFU) Shares Up 4.7%

Nutralife Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:NTFU)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 18,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 38,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19.

Nutralife Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTFU)

NutraFuels, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers, and wholesale outlets. The company manufactures and distributes industrial hemp and non-hemp products. Its non-hemp oral spray products include sleep support spray, energy boost spray, weight loss spray, headache and pain spray, spa treatment hair spray, and skin and nails spray.

