Nuggets (NUG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $983,162.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $983,162.00 and $17.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00269154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.01294969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022003 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00097054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,202,543 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

