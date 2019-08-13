Nucleus Vision Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $7.44 million and $526,801.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Koinex, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.88 or 0.04340310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00046124 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000231 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000961 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,837,923,023 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Upbit, Bitbns, Binance, Bitrue, WazirX, Bittrex, BITBOX, Koinex, Zebpay, Huobi, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

