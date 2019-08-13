NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 663.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $61.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.72. 372,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,546,200. The stock has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.