Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 58,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,464. Novartis AG has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.