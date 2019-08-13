NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer David Ottewell Sells 17,740 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 17,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.38, for a total transaction of C$166,401.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,266 shares in the company, valued at C$5,274,055.08.

David Ottewell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, David Ottewell sold 10,676 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total transaction of C$99,073.28.

On Thursday, July 18th, David Ottewell sold 40,536 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.44, for a total transaction of C$342,123.84.

NG traded down C$0.21 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.84. 417,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,367. The company has a quick ratio of 75.66, a current ratio of 76.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.10. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

