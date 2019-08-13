Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOC. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.93.

NOC stock opened at $373.38 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $374.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,496 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

