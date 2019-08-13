Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €41.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norma Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.57 ($50.66).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ traded down €0.54 ($0.63) during trading on Monday, reaching €26.88 ($31.26). The company had a trading volume of 70,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is €32.85. The firm has a market cap of $851.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. Norma Group has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($31.86) and a twelve month high of €59.50 ($69.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

