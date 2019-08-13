NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.22

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 197692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRDBY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.95.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates.

