Noni B (ASX:NBL) Trading Down 1.7%

Noni B Limited (ASX:NBL)’s share price was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.35 ($1.67) and last traded at A$2.37 ($1.68), approximately 51,930 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.41 ($1.71).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $229.69 million and a PE ratio of 14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Noni B (ASX:NBL)

Noni B Limited engages in the retail of women's apparel and accessories in Australia. The company offers dresses; skirts; tops, shirts, tees, twinsets, and kaftans; pants; shorts; jackets, coats, and vests; cardigans and shrugs, and sweaters and jumpers; sleepwear; intimates; swimwear; and accessories, such as bags and hats, gifts, jewelry, eyewear, and scarves.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Noni B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noni B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.