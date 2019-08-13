Nkcfo LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Radian Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,019,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,837,000 after purchasing an additional 85,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 84,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Radian Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. 85,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Radian Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $24.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $394.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.77 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

