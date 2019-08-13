Nkcfo LLC Acquires New Holdings in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CECO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Career Education by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Career Education by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $94,008.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,710.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CECO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,392. Career Education Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Career Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Career Education Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CECO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Career Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

