Nichols’ (NICL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Nichols (LON:NICL) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on the stock.

NICL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Nichols in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Nichols in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Nichols in a report on Friday, June 28th.

LON NICL opened at GBX 1,808.20 ($23.63) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,719.54. The company has a market capitalization of $668.47 million and a P/E ratio of 25.83. Nichols has a 12 month low of GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,840 ($24.04).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Nichols’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

