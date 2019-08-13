NextCapital Advisers Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,190 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 33.5% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $427,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. grace capital boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,036,000 after acquiring an additional 126,935 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.17. 2,130,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,153. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

