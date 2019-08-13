Newton Reaches Market Cap of $30.25 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. Newton has a total market capitalization of $30.25 million and $4.21 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00272744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.01364880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022827 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00097214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

