NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) to Issue $0.10 Final Dividend

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Shares of NWS traded up A$0.13 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching A$21.53 ($15.27). 149,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,309. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR has a twelve month low of A$15.98 ($11.33) and a twelve month high of A$21.39 ($15.17). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$19.69.
NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile
Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.