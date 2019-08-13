NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) to Issue $0.10 Final Dividend

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NWS traded up A$0.13 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching A$21.53 ($15.27). 149,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,309. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR has a twelve month low of A$15.98 ($11.33) and a twelve month high of A$21.39 ($15.17). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$19.69.

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

