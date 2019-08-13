Newriver Reit’s (NRR) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRR. Berenberg Bank downgraded Newriver Reit to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 248 ($3.24) in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 269.33 ($3.52).

Get Newriver Reit alerts:

Newriver Reit stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22. The company has a market cap of $492.48 million and a P/E ratio of -13.31. Newriver Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 156 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.53).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Newriver Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.82%.

In related news, insider Ford of Cunninghame purchased 25,640 shares of Newriver Reit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £49,998 ($65,331.24). Also, insider David Lockhart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,213.51). Insiders have sold 100,875 shares of company stock valued at $18,441,733 over the last 90 days.

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.