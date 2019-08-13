Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,657,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 13,617,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.66. 10,227,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,561,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.43. Newmont Goldcorp has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

In other news, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $41,637.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 274,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,371.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,720 shares of company stock worth $3,254,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at $574,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 40.7% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 304,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

