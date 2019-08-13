Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 102.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 854,554.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,324,000 after acquiring an additional 846,009 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $2,116,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Longbow Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,773. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

