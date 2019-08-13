New Fortress Energy’s (NFE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,381. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,515.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Grain purchased 28,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $358,817.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 55,599 shares of company stock worth $694,772.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.