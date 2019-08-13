Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Decreased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.63. 239,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,096,077. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $386.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Netflix from $463.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.47.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.