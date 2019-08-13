Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,948,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,764,438,000 after acquiring an additional 90,312 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $20,030,596.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at $20,030,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.77. 4,062,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,096,077. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a PE ratio of 116.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $382.00 to $358.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.47.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

