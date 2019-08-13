NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,317,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 1,560,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. 774,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,434. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $298.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.25 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

