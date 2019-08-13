Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Shares Up 11.3%

Shares of Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) shot up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.66, 207,638 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 162,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

