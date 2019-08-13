NEO Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, NEO has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NEO coin can currently be purchased for $10.33 or 0.00097214 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Kucoin, Bitbns and COSS. NEO has a market cap of $728.89 million and approximately $220.23 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00272744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.01364880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022827 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000444 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002042 BTC.

NEO Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. NEO’s official website is neo.org . NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Liquid, Upbit, HitBTC, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Binance, Cryptopia, Bitinka, COSS, Bittrex, Koinex, Coinrail, CoinBene, Exrates, BCEX, LBank, CoinEx, Switcheo Network, OTCBTC, OKEx, CoinEgg, Tidebit, Allcoin, Bibox, Livecoin, Gate.io, BigONE, BitMart, BitForex, Ovis, Coinnest, TDAX, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Huobi, Bitbns and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

