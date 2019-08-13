Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,000 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the June 30th total of 288,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,852. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $2.57. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The company had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Navios Maritime worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

