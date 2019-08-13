NavCoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges including cfinex, Binance, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, NavCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $135,516.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003748 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000581 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00054549 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 65,869,870 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, cfinex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

