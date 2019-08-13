NativeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.33 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $275,590.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00270503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.01312922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022148 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00096284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin’s total supply is 21,515,492 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

NativeCoin Coin Trading

NativeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

