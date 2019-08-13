National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
NASDAQ NWLI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.30. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.57. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $247.24 and a twelve month high of $334.35. The stock has a market cap of $942.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.90.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.
