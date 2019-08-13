National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ NWLI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.30. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.57. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $247.24 and a twelve month high of $334.35. The stock has a market cap of $942.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 594.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 180.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

